South Carolina Receives Goaltender Garin Bjorklund and Forward Justin Nachbaur from Hershey

Published on December 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned to the club from the Hershey Bears by the Washington Capitals. In addition, forward Justin Nachbaur has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Bjorklund, 23, comes to South Carolina after playing in 10 games this season with Hershey. The Grand Prairie, Alberta native has a record of 4-5-1-1, with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage with the Bears this year.

Last season, Bjorklund spent a majority of the year with South Carolina posting a 21-4-3 record, with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and one shutout. He ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. In his ECHL career, Bjorklund is 36-15-4 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Bjorklund was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Nachbaur, 25, re-signed with Hershey on July 10 and has skated in 15 games for the Bears this season, logging an assist and 41 penalty minutes.

Last season, the Cross Lake, Manitoba native skated in 48 games for South Carolina while on loan, and appeared in four games with Hershey. With the Stingrays last year, the 6-foot-3, 205 pound forward had 28 points (12g, 16a) and 173 penalty minutes, which led the Stingrays. He has appeared in 151 games in his ECHL career, totaling 79 points (39g, 40a) with South Carolina, the Kansas City Mavericks and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

South Carolina returns to action Wednesday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, January 4, against the Greensboro Gargoyles at 3:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.