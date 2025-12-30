Louis Boudon Departs Atlanta, Signs in Finland with Jukurit

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Tuesday that former Gladiators forward, Louis Boudon, has signed with Jukurit in Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland.

Boudon, a native of Grenoble, France, was off to a great start in his first season with the Gladiators, averaging over a point per game with 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 25 games. The 27-year-old forward led all Gladiators skaters in points, was 4th in ECHL scoring, and led the league in game winning goals with 5 at the time of his departure. Boudon was also recently named to France's 2026 Winter Olympic roster during the holiday break.

