Stingrays Return to Action After 10-Day Break on Wednesday, Back Home Sunday

Published on December 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays hit the ice for the first time in ten days on New Year's Eve as South Carolina makes a trip to the Upstate to see the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first of three games this week. On Friday, the Stingrays remain on the road as they make their first trip to Greensboro, North Carolina to see the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday night. Following a day off on Saturday, the Stingrays and Gargoyles meet for the final time in the regular season on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Wednesday, December 31 | 6:05 PM The Stingrays and Swamp Rabbits meet for the seventh time this season on Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The last time the two sides met was on December 12 at the North Charleston Coliseum where Romain Rodzinski had the overtime game-winning goal 55 seconds into overtime to beat Greenville, 4-3.

The Stingrays lead the season series, 4-2-0, and are 2-1-0 in Greenville this year. The two teams will meet five more times following Wednesday night's meeting.

South Carolina at Greensboro Gargoyles - Friday, January 2 | 7:00 PM South Carolina and the Greensboro Gargoyles meet for only the second time ever on Friday night at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Friday night marks the first time that the Stingrays travel to Greensboro since April 3, 2004, when South Carolina played the Greensboro Generals in the Generals last season.

The Stingrays hosted the Gargoyles on November 28 in North Charleston, with South Carolina winning in overtime, 5-4. Kaden Bohlsen capped off a two-goal comeback scoring 4:03 into the extra frame to give South Carolina the victory.

Pirates and Princess Day - Sunday, January 4 | 3:05 PM Presented by Coastal Kids Dental & Braces

It's a magical and swashbuckling day of fun for kids and families as real-life princesses and pirates come to the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays host Greensboro in the final meeting this season between the two at 3:05 p.m. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their best pirate or princess costume as they will be able to meet pirates and princesses. Following the game, kids 14 and under can shoot on the ice during the Post-Game Slapshot, presented by East Bay Deli. Doors open at 2:05 p.m.

Tickets for Sunday's game are available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office. Flex Plan Tickets presented by Great Clips and Group Ticket options are still available. For more information, go to stingrayshockey.com or call 843-744-7418.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 16, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.