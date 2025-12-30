Blades Present Marvel Jersey Auction Presented by NCH

ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Marvel jerseys this week! Starting Wednesday, December 31, at 10:00 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with proceedings benefiting HSS at NCH Sports Medicine Program, a collaboration between Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and NCH Healthcare System. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 3, at 7:00 p.m., as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

BLANK #2 Sam Stange #3 BLANK #1

Sean Allen #4 BLANK #12 Kade Landry #5

Jordan Sambrook #6 Anthony Romano #29 Logan Lambdin #7

Hunter Sansbury #8 Will Cranley #31 Isaac Nurse #11

Tarun Fizer #16 Jesse Lansdell #34 Craig Needham #13

Ben Brar #18 Ryan Naumovski #39 Carson Gicewicz #15

Oliver Chau #20 Kurtis Henry #44 Oliver Cooper #17

Kyle Penney #22 Quinton Burns #55 Zach Berzolla #19

Kyle Neuber #24 Logan Will #62 Andrei Bakanov #21

Kyle Betts #26 Jett Jones #71 Gianfranco Cassaro #23

Connor Doherty #28 Hudson Elynuik #91 Reid Duke #27

Cam Johnson #33 Swampee #00 Skunkee #239

Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 3. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 3. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 4.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







