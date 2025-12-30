Americans Unveil Transactions

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, announced today the team has made several transactions leading into Wednesday night's game against Tulsa.

The team has released forwards Ben Johnson and Malik Johnson. Recently signed forward Kevin Gursoy has been placed on reserve. Troy Murray is back from his tryout with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

"After discussions today with ownership and management, the Americans made the decision to release forward Ben Johnson " Americans General Manager Steve Martinson.

Wednesday night's game against the Tulsa Oilers, will be the first game for the Americans since December 21st in Kansas City. Allen has won seven of their last 10 games.







