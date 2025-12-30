Nailers Acquire Forward Owen Cole from Cincinnati

Forward Owen Cole with the Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired forward Owen Cole from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Jordan Kaplan.

Cole, 25, began his professional career with the Kansas City Mavericks in the spring and dished out two assists in eight games. During the offseason, Owen signed with Cincinnati, where he tallied one goal in 19 contests. His first pro goal tied the score to force overtime on December 17th at Greenville. His head coach in Cincinnati was Riley Weselowski, who was also his assistant coach in Kansas City. Prior to turning pro, the Dunnville, Ontario native played five seasons of college hockey at UMass-Lowell. Cole led the River Hawks in goals (10) during his junior season of 2023-24, then led the team in points (20) one year later as a senior. One of his assistant coaches for his final two seasons in Lowell was former Nailers defenseman Dylan Zink. Owen also spent one season playing for Nailers Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou with the Brooks Bandits in 2020-21. He had 23 points in 20 games, and the team went 18-2-0.

Kaplan, 28, was originally acquired by the Nailers in a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates during the 2025 offseason. Jordan appeared in 16 games with Wheeling and accumulated one goal, five assists, and six points. All of his points this season came in pairs, as he posted three multi-point efforts. This will be the eighth ECHL team for the Bridgewater, New Jersey native, who has career totals of 45 goals, 74 assists, and 119 points in 222 games.

The Nailers will return to the ice for the annual Kid's New Year's Eve game on Wednesday at 6:10, when they host the Worcester Railers. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free light stick, and there will be a post game countdown to the new year with a sparkling grape juice toast. That will be the first of six straight home games for Wheeling, which also includes Women in Sports Night on January 3rd and Marvel Night on January 10th.

