Cavallin, Johansson Re-Assigned to Maine

Published on December 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Tuesday that goaltender Luke Cavallin and defenseman Loke Johansson have be re-assigned from Providence to Maine.

Cavallin was recalled to Providence on December 16th and made his P-Bruins debut on December 27th, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 7-1 win at Springfield. The 24-year-old netminder joined the Bruins organization in July when he signed a one-year entry-level contract with Boston, off the heels of a standout ECHL season in 2024-25. Through 14 starts with the Mariners this season, Cavallin has posted a 9-4-1 record with a 2.05 GAA and a .927 SV%.

Johansson also began the season with the Mariners, skating in nine games with two assists prior to his recall on November 10th. The rookie defenseman from Stockholm, SWE appeared in 12 games for Providence after being recalled. Johansson was a sixth round draft pick of the Bruins in 2024, going 186th overall.

The Mariners return from a 10-day break on Wednesday afternoon for a 3 PM New Year's Eve matinee at Adirondack. They're back home for the first Three Dollar Deweys Threekend of the season, January 2-4 at the Cross Insurance Arena against Adirondack and Trois-Rivieres. Friday's game is a special 1 PM matinee puck drop and is a "Carnival on the Concourse."

Tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.