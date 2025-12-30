2025-26 ECHL Regular Season Resumes Tonight

Bloomington, Ill. - The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced today that both parties have ratified an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

With the agreement, the 2025-26 ECHL regular season resumes on Tuesday night.

"This new agreement ratified by both the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association significantly increases player compensation, improves health and safety and delivers on new initiatives that are responsive to our players' needs, while supporting our league's continued growth and ability to put an entertaining and accessible product on the ice for our fans and the communities we serve," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "I am so appreciative of the dedication and effort of our CBA committee who worked tirelessly to reach this agreement on behalf of the entire ECHL community."

