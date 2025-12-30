ECHL & Phpa Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) have ratified an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

With the agreement, the 2025-26 ECHL regular season resumes on Tuesday night.

"This new agreement ratified by both the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association significantly increases player compensation, improves health and safety and delivers on new initiatives that are responsive to our players' needs, while supporting our league's continued growth and ability to put an entertaining and accessible product on the ice for our fans and the communities we serve," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "I am so appreciative of the dedication and effort of our CBA committee, who worked tirelessly to reach this agreement on behalf of the entire ECHL community."

Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game versus the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!







