ECHL Transactions - December 30

Published on December 30, 2025







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 30, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Maine:

Billy Girard, G

Zach Bannister, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Ty Prefontaine, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Troy Murray, D Returned From Loan by Springfield

Cincinnati:

Add Jake Johnson, D Returned From Loan by Toronto Marlies

Delete Owen Cole, F Traded to Wheeling 12/29

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Acquired from Wheeling 12/29

Florida:

Add Quinton Burns, D Assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve

Greenville:

Add Tristan De Jong, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Carter Savoie, F Placed on Team Suspension

Iowa:

Add Rasmus Kumpulainen, F Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Add Cameron Butler, F Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve

Add Jackson Berezowski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Zach Bannister, F Activated from Reserve

Add Loke Johansson, D Assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Harrison Meneghin, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Andrew Bruder, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Hunter Johannes, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve

Add Jordan Klimek, D Activated from Reserve

Delete DJ King, D Loaned to Rockford

Tulsa:

Add Kyle Heitzner, F Signed ECHL SPC

Wheeling:

Delete Max Graham, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Owen Cole, F Acquired from Cincinnati 12/29

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Traded to Cincinnati 12/29

Wichita:

Add Michal Stinil, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Wahlin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kirby Proctor, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve







