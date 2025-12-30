ECHL Transactions - December 30
Published on December 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 30, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Maine:
Billy Girard, G
Zach Bannister, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Ty Prefontaine, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Troy Murray, D Returned From Loan by Springfield
Cincinnati:
Add Jake Johnson, D Returned From Loan by Toronto Marlies
Delete Owen Cole, F Traded to Wheeling 12/29
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Acquired from Wheeling 12/29
Florida:
Add Quinton Burns, D Assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve
Greenville:
Add Tristan De Jong, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Carter Savoie, F Placed on Team Suspension
Iowa:
Add Rasmus Kumpulainen, F Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Add Cameron Butler, F Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve
Add Jackson Berezowski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Zach Bannister, F Activated from Reserve
Add Loke Johansson, D Assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Harrison Meneghin, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Andrew Bruder, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Hunter Johannes, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve
Add Jordan Klimek, D Activated from Reserve
Delete DJ King, D Loaned to Rockford
Tulsa:
Add Kyle Heitzner, F Signed ECHL SPC
Wheeling:
Delete Max Graham, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Owen Cole, F Acquired from Cincinnati 12/29
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Traded to Cincinnati 12/29
Wichita:
Add Michal Stinil, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Wahlin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kirby Proctor, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve
