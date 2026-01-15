Mariners to Present Seventh Annual Barnes Award

Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Teamsters Local 340 are seeking nominations for the seventh annual Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Awarded each year to a local fire or EMS first responder, the honor is in memory of Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes, who lost his life in the line of duty nearly seven years ago, at the age of 32.

During a fire rescue effort in Berwick, Maine in March of 2019, Captain Joel Barnes sustained fatal injuries following a heroic act of saving the life of a fellow firefighter. A week after he passed, a memorial service was held at the Cross Insurance Arena, with over 7,000 people in attendance.

As the 2019-20 season began, the Mariners, Teamsters Local 340, and Berwick Firefighters Association teamed up to create the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. The award sought to recognize a Maine first responder who best embodies the heroism and passion for the community shared by Barnes. On March 1st, 2020, exactly one year after Barnes' passing, Matt St. Pierre of the Hampden Fire Department became the first recipient of the award.

Maine Mariners employees, Teamster members, and the Berwick Firefighters Association have utilized the following criteria in naming an annual winner:

Active or recently retired Fire and EMS responders in the state of Maine with three or more years of service, who "demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting life safety education."

The full list of award winners is below:

2020: Matt St. Pierre (Hampden Fire Department)

2021: Robert Dorr (Ellsworth Fire Department)

2022: Josh Pobrislo (South Portland Fire Department)

2023: Stacy Blaquiere (Paris/Oxford/Casco Fire Department, PACE Ambulance)

2024: Michael Robitaille (Yarmouth Fire-Rescue)

2025: Harold Smith (Acton/Sanford Fire Departments)

Nominations for the award will be accepted through the Mariners website until February 13th, 2026 at 5 PM and this year's winner will be announced at the Mariners game on the seventh anniversary of Barnes passing: Sunday, March 1st, a 3 PM game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Nominations for the award will be accepted through the Mariners website until February 13th, 2026 at 5 PM and this year's winner will be announced at the Mariners game on the seventh anniversary of Barnes passing: Sunday, March 1st, a 3 PM game against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.







ECHL Stories from January 15, 2026

