K-Wings Receive Forward Zach Okabe from Canucks (AHL)
Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have loaned second-year forward Zach Okabe to Kalamazoo.
Zach Okabe, 25, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 170-pound, Okotoks, Alberta native who returns after skating in two games for the Canucks (AHL). The forward has 21 points (7g-14a) in 24 games played for Kalamazoo in 2025-26 and led all K-Wings in points scored (41) as a rookie (19g-22a) in 72 games for the K-Wings in 2024-25.
Okabe was named to the 2026 ECHL All-Star roster earlier this month. He also made his professional debut with Cleveland (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, scoring two goals and adding one assist in 10 games, including one playoff appearance.
The second-year pro played five seasons at St. Cloud State University (2019-24), scoring 52 goals with 67 assists in 176 games. Okabe served as alternate captain in his final season for the Huskies (2023-24) and is an NCAA (NCHC) Tournament champion (2022-23).
The K-Wings return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.
