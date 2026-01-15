Stingrays Return Home for Six Games in January Starting Friday Night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, winners of five straight games, begin a heavy slate of home games on Friday evening for Pickleball Night as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina meets the Ghost Pirates for the second straight night on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Budweiser and Folds of Honor. This weekend marks the start of six home games before the end of January.

Pickleball Night - Friday, January 16 | 7:05 p.m.

Join the South Carolina Stingrays as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Pickleball Night as we celebrate the fastest-growing sport! Fans who purchase a special ticket package to the game will receive a limited edition Stingrays pickleball paddle. Friday is also another Frothy Friday, where fans can enjoy $5 beer through the first intermission thanks to Frothy Beard Brewing Company. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night - Saturday, January 17 | 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Budweiser and Folds of Honor

On Saturday night, the Stingrays will honor the service and sacrifice of the men and women of our armed forces. Join the Stingrays as they wear specialty jerseys on the ice, while off the ice, we pay tribute to all who have served. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on Handbid. Fans can also purchase replica jerseys now at this link. Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

Country Night - Friday, January 23 | 7:05 p.m.

Yee haw! Following the all-star break, the Stingrays host the Atlanta Gladiators on Country Night! Fans are encouraged to dress in boots and hats as the Stingrays celebrate our southern roots. Hunter, Jessica, and Cush from 92.5 Kickin' Country will also be at the game! Country night is also another $5 beer Frothy Friday! Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Margaritaville Night - Saturday, January 24 | 6:05 p.m.

Presented by Brooks & Son Construction

From the countryside, now to the beach, the North Charleston Coliseum turns into a tropical paradise as the Stingrays host the Florida Everblades for Margaritaville Night, presented by Brooks & Son Construction. South Carolina will be wearing specialty jerseys that evening which will be auctioned off on Handbid. Fans can get their own Margaritaville jersey now at this link. Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

Mascot Mania - Sunday, January 25 | 3:05 p.m.

Presented by Publix

Family Sunday Presented by Charleston County Parks & Recreation

The North Charleston Coliseum turns into a big birthday party as Cool Ray celebrates his birthday. Cool Ray will be joined by several local mascots for Mascot Mania, presented by Publix, as the Stingrays face off against Florida. Kids will be able to meet all the mascots and the first 1,000 kids into the Coliseum will receive a stadium cup. Following the conclusion of the game, the Stingrays will also host a Post-Game Skate with the Rays, presented by MUSC Health. Fans can skate with Stingrays players after the game and must bring their own skates and helmets to participate. Gates open at 2:05 p.m.

Video Game Night - Friday, January 30 | 7:05 p.m.

Power up for Video Game Night! South Carolina finishes its January home slate as they host the Jacksonville Icemen on Video Game Night! The Stingrays will have gaming-inspired fun and speciality entertainment to create an interactive experience for fans of all ages. Video Game Night is also another $5 beer Frothy Friday. Doors open at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets for all games in January are available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office. Flex Plan Tickets presented by Great Clips and Group Ticket options are still available. For more information, go to stingrayshockey.com or call 843-744-7418.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 7 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m.







