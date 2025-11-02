Third Period Comeback Brings Gargoyles' First Win in Franchise History

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - The Greensboro Gargoyles used a third-period equalizer to fuel a comeback win, defeating the defending Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivières Lions 2-1 in a shootout to secure the first victory in franchise history. Greensboro also became the first team this season to beat the Lions at Colisée Vidéotron.

Greensboro welcomed goaltender Connor Ungar on Wednesday, loaned from the Edmonton Oilers. Making his first start since a season-ending injury last year, Ungar backstopped the Gargoyles with 25 saves on 26 shots and stopped two of three Lions' attempts in the shootout.

"It's finally a relief," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "The guys stuck with it. We were down all night until the third period. That first shift, the guys went out there and got it back. Kudos to them for sticking with it and competing, the hard work finally paid off."

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the first period when defenseman Charles Martin took a feed from Montreal Canadiens prospect Riley Kidney, found space near the right circle, and fired a wrist shot past Ungar. The Gargoyles trailed until the opening shift of the third, when Jordan Biro held a clearance in the zone and slipped a backdoor pass to Zach Faremouth, who buried his first goal of the season.

Greensboro held firm down the stretch, killing off a late penalty with 3:57 remaining in regulation to complete a perfect 5-for-5 night on the penalty kill. The Gargoyles generated pressure in overtime, including a power play with 46 seconds left, but the game remained tied and headed to a shootout.

In the tiebreaker, Deni Goure opened the scoring with a slick backhand before Kidney evened it at 1-1. David Gagnon then restored the lead on Greensboro's second attempt, and Ungar sealed the win with a final stop, clinching the historic victory.

"It just feels really good to get back on the ice and try to find my game early," said Ungar. "I felt great from the opening puck drop, and the boys played really hard in front of me. Yeah, tonight's the first one, but I think everyone here knows we've been playing good hockey for a while."

The Gargoyles and Lions close their three-game weekend series Sunday, November 2 at 3 p.m. Greensboro then returns home Thursday, November 6, to open a six-game homestand and three-game set against the Wheeling Nailers. Thursday's matchup celebrates the fans who've helped grow the game in the Carolinas with "336 Night," featuring $3 popcorn and nachos and $6 Bud Lights at First Horizon Coliseum. On Friday and Saturday, November 7 and 8, the Gargoyles will honor the nation's service members with Marvel Veterans Night, debuting a new set of premium jerseys. Don't miss any of the fun, get your tickets now at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.