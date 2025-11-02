Mariners Bring Back Jones, Add Raymond

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced the signing of two forwards on Saturday. Zackary Jones re-joins the team, while Ben Raymond was also added.

Zackary Jones, 24, was in training camp with the Mariners, and appeared in both preseason contests against Worcester. He recorded a goal and an assist in the 4-2 win on October 10th at Worcester Ice Center. The Bridgewater, MA native played three seasons for Acadia University (USports) following three in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads. Zack's older brother Cooper, a defenseman, was also in Mariners camp.

Ben Raymond, also 24, will join his second ECHL team, having played for games last season for the Iowa Heartlanders. In the final game of the season, he recorded an assist for his first ECHL point. Raymond attended 2025 training camp with the Reading Royals. Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Colgate University, where he was a teammate of Mariners forward Alex DiPaolo. Raymond is also a Massachusetts native, hailing from Newton.

In an additional move, defenseman Ty Gallagher was re-assigned to Maine from Providence.

