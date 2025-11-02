Thunder Edged in Overtime on Saturday Night, 3-2

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its three-game series against Florida on Saturday night to open November, falling in overtime by a 3-2 final at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil and Donavan Houle provided the Thunder offense. Roddy Ross suffered the OT loss in his first start of the season, stopping 32 shots.

Late in the first period, there was a scrum near the slot and Jesse Lansdell was assessed the extra penalty. Stinil fired home a one-timer at 18:22 to make it 1-0.

In the second, Kyle Betts tied the game at one with a wicked wrist shot from the left circle that beat Ross over the glove to the far side. The two teams continued play a physical brand of hockey with plenty of post-whistle scrums.

Houle broke the tie just 1:40 into the final frame. He caught a long-lead pass in behind the defense and beat Will Cranley with a backhand over the shoulder for his first of the season.

Florida pulled Cranley with less than two minutes left and called its timeout. Carson Gicewicz tied the game at 18:45. Two Florida players collided behind the net, but the puck trickled to the far post. Gicewicz collected the puck, went from the below the goal line to the left post and beat Ross to force overtime.

In the extra session, Ross made several tough saves to keep it deadlocked at two. Florida had five shots in the overtime while Wichita finished with three.

The Everblades took advantage of a too many men penalty on the Thunder to win the game. Jay Dickman took a shot off the face and was trying to get to the bench. Unfortunately, the line change was deemed too early and Florida had a four-on-three man advantage.

Gianfranco Cassaro scored the game-winner at 3:55. He unloaded a one-timer from the top of the right circle and beat Ross for his first of the year and a 3-2 victory.

Wichita falls to 0-2 in games decided in overtime. The Thunder have been past regulation in three-straight Saturday games to start the campaign. Wichita also played another one-goal contest, which is now six-straight to start the season.

Stinil has five points (3g, 2a) in five games. Nolan Kneen has assists in back-to-back outings. Noah Beck recorded a helper, giving him points in four of his last five. Houle netted his first ECHL goal of his career.

Wichita was 1-for-4 on the power play. Florida was 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder finishes a busy week with an afternoon tilt on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Opening faceoff is set for 3:05 p.m.

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Our next homestand takes place starting on Wednesday, October 29 against the Florida Everblades. Buy tickets.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena.







ECHL Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.