Admirals Late Comeback Falls Short In Wheeling

After splitting their home series last weekend, the Norfolk Admirals hit the road for a two-game set against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Despite a slow start, Norfolk mounted a strong push in the third period, but their late-game comeback came up just short in a 3-2 loss on Friday night.

Isaac Poulter made his third appearance in between the pipes for Norfolk and had another stellar effort in goal. He finished the night with 33 saves off of 36 shots faced in the defeat.

It didn't take long for the action to get started. Just 93 seconds in, Wheeling jumped on the board with a power-play goal, as Brent Johnson hammered home a slapshot following a tripping call on Connor Fedorek.

The opening frame saw its fair share of penalties on both sides, but the Admirals couldn't quite find their offensive rhythm. After twenty minutes, the Nailers held a 1-0 lead and outshot Norfolk 12-7.

Early in the second, Wheeling wasted no time adding to its lead. Less than two minutes in, Bogdans Hodass ripped a bar-down slapshot to make it 2-0. From there, goaltender Poulter gave the Admirals a chance to stay in it, making several key saves, including a highlight left-pad kick stop on a two-on-one breakaway. He remained sharp through the rest of the period, turning away multiple dangerous looks to keep Norfolk within two heading into the third. The Nailers outshot the Admirals 17-6 in the middle frame.

Just 92 seconds into the third period, the Admirals finally broke through. Jack O'Leary buried a backdoor feed from Matt Crasa for his first goal of the season, cutting Wheeling's lead to one.

Norfolk played its strongest hockey of the night in the final twenty minutes, pushing the pace and generating quality chances. However, a costly penalty midway through the frame gave the Nailers another power play opportunity, and they took advantage. Max Graham found the back of the net with a shot that beat Poulter over the shoulder to make it 3-1.

The Admirals continued to fight until the final buzzer. With just under three minutes remaining, Brandon Osmundson tallied his first of the season with a shot from the point, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Despite the late surge, Wheeling held on to secure the win.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. WHL - M. Graham (1 goal)

2. WHL - B. Johnson (1 goal)

3. WHL - B. Hodass (1 goal)

Next Up

The Admirals and Nailers will meet again Sunday afternoon at WesBanco Arena for game two of the weekend series. Puck drop is set for 4:10 p.m.







