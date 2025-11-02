Komets Pick up Another Shutout Win on the Road
Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In the finale of the three-game series at Iowa, the Komets blanked the Heartlanders 2-0.
James Stefan scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season at 11:21 with an assist from Josh Groll for the only score of the first period.
In the second frame, Trevor Janicke made it a 2-0 contest with a tally at 2:37. The Komets were unable to add to their lead during a five-on-three power play, but the defense held the lead, limiting Iowa to three shots in the period.
In the third period, goaltender Samuel Jonsson finished the Heartlanders, making five saves in posting his second straight shutout.
