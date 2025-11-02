Allen Comes Back to Defeat Rush, 6-3

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Carter Wilkie in action(Rapid City Rush)

(ALLEN, Texas) The Allen Americans scored four third-period goals to defeat the Rapid City Rush, 6-3, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday.

The Rush were hot out of the gates. Chase Pauls scored on a screened shot just 1:28 into the game. The goal was initially waved off, but overturned upon video review. Carter Wilkie doubled the lead to 2-0 on a deflected centering pass eight minutes in.

Allen mounted a comeback with two goals in 2:22 to break even, 2-2. The score held until the final minute of the second period when Ryan Wagner sniped a wrist shot from the right circle. Wagner, who has seven points in his first seven games, picked up his first goal on the play. Rapid City reclaimed a 3-2 lead, which they took into the locker room.

The lead slipped away in the third. Allen tied the game on a transition goal. The Rush received a power play soon after, their first of the game. However, at the tail end of the penalty, Harrison Blaisdell scored shorthanded, giving the Americans a 4-3 lead. Blaisdell went on to score two empty-netters, finishing off the game at 6-3.

Connor Murphy stopped 34 of 38 shots for the Rush. Marco Costantini earned his second straight win with 29 saves.

This is the Rush's first loss after scoring the first goal this season. Rapid City drops to 3-4 on the season after taking one of the three games in Allen.

Rapid City returns home for a stretch of eight home games in an 11-game span.

Next game: Wednesday, November 5 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

