Mavericks Edged, 4-3, by Tulsa
Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night. The Mavericks saw goals from Bobo Carpenter, Luke Loheit, and Jackson Jutting in a hard-fought matchup that capped off their second home series of the season.
The Mavericks return to the ice this Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. for their annual Kids Day Game against the Idaho Steelheads at Cable Dahmer Arena. Media are encouraged to attend for what will be one of the most unique and high-energy games of the season.
This week also features the Mavericks' Offside Practice on Monday at the Kansas City Ice Center from 6:00-7:15 p.m., another excellent opportunity to capture the team's involvement in the community as players connect with local kids and families in an accessible, hands-on way.
