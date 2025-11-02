Mavericks Edged, 4-3, by Tulsa

Published on November 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







The Kansas City Mavericks fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night. The Mavericks saw goals from Bobo Carpenter, Luke Loheit, and Jackson Jutting in a hard-fought matchup that capped off their second home series of the season.

The Mavericks return to the ice this Wednesday at 10:35 a.m. for their annual Kids Day Game against the Idaho Steelheads at Cable Dahmer Arena. Media are encouraged to attend for what will be one of the most unique and high-energy games of the season.

This week also features the Mavericks' Offside Practice on Monday at the Kansas City Ice Center from 6:00-7:15 p.m., another excellent opportunity to capture the team's involvement in the community as players connect with local kids and families in an accessible, hands-on way.







