Mavericks Fall to Grizzlies
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Mavericks put up 41 shots on goal but came up short in a high-scoring 7-4 battle against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night. Utah struck early and often, building a four-goal lead in the first period and finishing the night with a 23 percent shooting percentage on 30 shots.
Kansas City continued to push, outshooting Utah and generating five power-play opportunities. Nolan Sullivan, Will Gavin, Jackson Berezowski, and Casey Carreau each found the back of the net.
Despite a strong offensive effort in the final frame, the Mavericks were unable to close the gap as Utah sealed the win with a late goal. The Grizzlies finished with a 90 percent save percentage, while Kansas City closed the night at 77 percent.
Final score: Utah 7, Kansas City 4.
