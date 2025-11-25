Marcus Crawford Named ECHL Player of the Week

Marcus Crawford of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 17-23.

Crawford scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games at Rapid City last week.

The 28-year-old had a goal in a 4-3 win on Friday before scoring a goal and dishing out four assists in a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

A native of Ajax, Ontario, Crawford leads ECHL defensemen with 16 assists and 20 points, while he is tied for the overall league lead in plus-minus at +12, in 15 games this season.

Crawford has totaled 194 points (43g-151a) in 295 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Toledo and Orlando. He has skated in eight career American Hockey League games with Grand Rapids and recorded 112 points (13g-99a) in 108 games with Cardiff of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Crawford tallied 149 points (23g-126a) in 252 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Marcus Crawford, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







