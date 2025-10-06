Mavericks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their official pre-season roster for the start of the 2025 Training Camp at Cable Dahmer Arena, officially beginning preparations for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

The Mavericks enter camp with one of the deepest and most experienced rosters in the ECHL, returning a strong core. This veteran-heavy lineup reflects Kansas City's focus on continuity and chemistry as it heads into the new season.

Training Camp runs from October 6 to 16, featuring daily practices leading into the regular season opener on October 17 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Rapid City Rush.

Training Camp Roster is as follows:

Forwards:

Chase Brand

Casey Carreau

Bobo Carpenter

David Cotton

Will Gavin

Jimmy Glynn

Jackson Jutting

Luke Loheit

Jack Randl

Lucas Sowder

Nolan Sullivan

Zack Trott Defensemen:

Drake Burgin

Marcus Crawford

Thomas Farrell

Jake McLaughlin

Kyle Pow Goalies:

Luke Richardson

Ian Shane

The KC Mavericks invite fans to attend on-ice practices during the duration of training camp. To purchase tickets, you can visit www.kcmavericks.com/tickets or call (816) 252-7825







