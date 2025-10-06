Mavericks Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced their official pre-season roster for the start of the 2025 Training Camp at Cable Dahmer Arena, officially beginning preparations for the 2025-26 ECHL season.
The Mavericks enter camp with one of the deepest and most experienced rosters in the ECHL, returning a strong core. This veteran-heavy lineup reflects Kansas City's focus on continuity and chemistry as it heads into the new season.
Training Camp runs from October 6 to 16, featuring daily practices leading into the regular season opener on October 17 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Rapid City Rush.
Training Camp Roster is as follows:
Forwards:
Chase Brand
Casey Carreau
Bobo Carpenter
David Cotton
Will Gavin
Jimmy Glynn
Jackson Jutting
Luke Loheit
Jack Randl
Lucas Sowder
Nolan Sullivan
Zack Trott Defensemen:
Drake Burgin
Marcus Crawford
Thomas Farrell
Jake McLaughlin
Kyle Pow Goalies:
Luke Richardson
Ian Shane
The KC Mavericks invite fans to attend on-ice practices during the duration of training camp. To purchase tickets, you can visit www.kcmavericks.com/tickets or call (816) 252-7825
