Ghost Pirates Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







Savannah, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the Training Camp Roster for the 2025-26 season.

The roster features 21 players, including two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 12 forwards. Two players are under contract with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

The Training Camp Roster goes as follows:

Goalies:

Evan Cormier**

Michael Simpson**

Defensemen:

Chris Lipe

Bryan Yoon

Ethan Szmagaj

Noah Carroll

Michael Suda

Keaton Pehrson

Phip Waugh

Forwards:

Connor Gregga

Zach Krajnik

Ryan Sullivan

Nick Granowicz

Mitchell Russell

Logan Drevitch

Kyle Jeffers

Seth Fyten

Liam Walsh

Tristan Amonte

Matt Koopman

Bryce Brodzinski

** indicates AHL Contract

The fourth training camp in Ghost Pirates history will begin today, Monday, October 6 and will be closed to the public. Select players and head coach Jared Staal will be made available to the media outside the Ghost Pirates locker room following on-ice sessions.

Members of the media seeking to gain access to Ghost Pirates Training Camp should reach out to isaac@zawyersports.com in advance for approval.

The Ghost Pirates' camp will run for 10 days. Savannah will play two preseason games: October 9 in Jacksonville against the Icemen at Community First Igloo, and October 11 against the Greensboro Gargoyles at Enmarket Arena.







