Ghost Pirates Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Savannah, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the Training Camp Roster for the 2025-26 season.
The roster features 21 players, including two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 12 forwards. Two players are under contract with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.
The Training Camp Roster goes as follows:
Goalies:
Evan Cormier**
Michael Simpson**
Defensemen:
Chris Lipe
Bryan Yoon
Ethan Szmagaj
Noah Carroll
Michael Suda
Keaton Pehrson
Phip Waugh
Forwards:
Connor Gregga
Zach Krajnik
Ryan Sullivan
Nick Granowicz
Mitchell Russell
Logan Drevitch
Kyle Jeffers
Seth Fyten
Liam Walsh
Tristan Amonte
Matt Koopman
Bryce Brodzinski
** indicates AHL Contract
The fourth training camp in Ghost Pirates history will begin today, Monday, October 6 and will be closed to the public. Select players and head coach Jared Staal will be made available to the media outside the Ghost Pirates locker room following on-ice sessions.
The Ghost Pirates' camp will run for 10 days. Savannah will play two preseason games: October 9 in Jacksonville against the Icemen at Community First Igloo, and October 11 against the Greensboro Gargoyles at Enmarket Arena.
