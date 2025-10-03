Savannah Sends Patrick Guay to Tulsa
Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Savannah, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that forward Patrick Guay has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.
Guay, 23, appeared in 116 games with Savannah over the past three seasons, recording 35 goals and 74 assists. The Magog, QC native was acquired by the Ghost Pirates in a trade with the Maine Mariners last December.
Across his professional career, Guay has played in 174 games, including 33 in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. He has tallied 129 career pro points (44 goals, 85 assists).
ECHL Stories from October 2, 2025
- Savannah Sends Patrick Guay to Tulsa - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Oilers Acquire Offensive Weapon Patrick Guay from Ghost Pirates - Tulsa Oilers
- Kalamazoo Acquires Forward Colin Bilek, Signs Forward Tyler German to PTO - Kalamazoo Wings
- Goaltender Ollas, Forward Karpa Assigned to Bison - Bloomington Bison
- Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Forward Jake Elmer - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Royals Sign Brandon Saigeon for 2025-26 Season - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Continue to Serve Lowcountry Community in Offseason - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Drew Callin for 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Maine Mariners Open Training Camp Sunday - Maine Mariners
- Greensboro Gargoyles Add First Goaltender, St. Thomas Grad Jake Sibel - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Swamp Rabbits and Greenville Water Team up for "Our Water, Our Ice, Our Stomping Ground" Campaign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Announce TV Partnership with FOX19 NOW, Rock Entertainment Sports Network to Air Eight Home Games in 2025-26 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Four Gargoyles Players Earn Invites to Chicago Wolves Training Camp - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.