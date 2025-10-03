Savannah Sends Patrick Guay to Tulsa

Savannah, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that forward Patrick Guay has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

Guay, 23, appeared in 116 games with Savannah over the past three seasons, recording 35 goals and 74 assists. The Magog, QC native was acquired by the Ghost Pirates in a trade with the Maine Mariners last December.

Across his professional career, Guay has played in 174 games, including 33 in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. He has tallied 129 career pro points (44 goals, 85 assists).







