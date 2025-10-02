Oilers Acquire Offensive Weapon Patrick Guay from Ghost Pirates

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the acquisition of forward Patrick Guay from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Guay, 23, comes to the Oilers off a 42-point (15g, 27a) showing in 2024-25, appearing in 67 games split between Maine and Savannah.

"Pat is a huge get for us," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He is a proven scorer at our level with a lot of AHL experience. He was originally a fifth round pick by Vegas and he tore up the QMJHL. Every year there is turnover at this level, and we lost some of our scoring from last year. He will definitely fill that void and is a great addition that instantly makes us more dangerous offensively. "

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound winger produced more than a point per game in his first two ECHL campaigns with Savannah, notching 81 points (27g, 54a) in 74 games with the Ghost Pirates from 2022-24. During that stretch, Guay added six points (2g, 4a) in 33 AHL games with Henderson.

The Golden Knights' draft pick was selected to represent the Eastern Conference at 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic after posting 20 points (8g, 12a) through his first 17 professional games. He finished his rookie season with a team-best 52 points (16g, 36a) in 49 games, ranking first in assists and points on the Ghost Pirates.

The Magog, Quebec native was also a point per game producer in the QMJHL, accruing 206 points (107g, 99a) in 205 games split between Sherbrooke and Charlottetown. The fifth overall selection of the 2018 QMJHL draft added another 39 points (20g, 19a) in 33 playoff outings, leading the league with 13 goals and 28 points during the 2022 playoffs.

Guay earned QMJHL First All-Star Team honors during the 2021-22 regular season, ranking second in goals and fifth in points after compiling 104 points (55g, 49a) through 68 games. He finished the campaign with a +53 rating, good for second among forwards and fourth when including all skaters.

Guay joins a team consisting of defensemen Duggie Lagrone, Mike McKee, Michael Davies, Cade McNelly, Jeff Faith and Tanner Faith as well as fellow forwards Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Keegan Iverson, Easton Armstrong, Justin Michaelian, Matthew Henry, Tyrell Goulbourne, Adam McMaster and Matt Koethe and Nick Wong as announced skaters. Stay tuned for more announcements as the offseason progresses.







