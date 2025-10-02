Royals Sign Brandon Saigeon for 2025-26 Season

Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Brandon Saiegon has been signed to an ECHL contract with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Saigeon, 27, is entering his sixth professional season after a 51-game 2024-25 campaign where he registered 18 points (5g-13a) and 18 PIM between the Indy Fuel and Savannah Ghost Pirates (traded to SAV 12/2/25). A native of Grimsby, Ontario, the fifth round selection, 140th overall, by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft has totaled 103 points (31g-72a) and 107 PIM in 249 professional/ECHL career games with Savannah, Indy, Kalamazoo, Wichita, Wheeling and Utah.

"I am excited to get the season started and see the fans at puck drop," stated Saigeon.

"Ben is hard working player who can really skate," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He takes pride in outworking the opponent and we will need that from him every night. I look forward to Ben coming into camp and seeing how he can help our group."

Prior to opening his professional career with the Utah Grizzlies in 2019-20, the 6'1", 190-pound, left-shot forward played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), logging 251 points (105g-146a) in 304 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Oshawa Generals.

Additionally, Saigeon skated for Team Canada Black at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he recored one point (1a) in five games.

Royals 2025-26 roster:

Forwards (13): Alec Butcher, Cam Cook, Liam Devlin, Jacob Frasca, Jordan Frasca, Kyle Haskins, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Patrick Moynihan, Ben Raymond, Brandon Saigeon, Jordan Simoneau

Defensemen (7): Matt Araujo, Nick Carabin, Victor Hadfield, Artyom Kulakov, Jack Page, Vincent Sévigny, Robbie Stucker

Goalie (1): Vinnie Purpura







ECHL Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.