Greensboro Gargoyles Add First Goaltender, St. Thomas Grad Jake Sibel

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jake Sibell for the 2025-26 season.

Sibell, 25, joins the Gargoyles following a standout season at the University of St. Thomas, where he appeared in 20 games and posted a 12-5-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound netminder set a program record with 57 saves in a single game against Bowling Green and was recognized as CCHA Goaltender of the Week for his performance. He also earned CCHA All-Academic and Scholar Athlete honors during his time with the Tommies.

A native of Isanti, Minnesota, Sibell previously played at Niagara University before transferring to St. Thomas. He developed through the junior ranks in both the NAHL and USHL, and in 2020-21 was honored as the NAHL Goaltender of the Year, NAHL Most Valuable Player, and a member of the NAHL First All-Star Team after posting a league-best .952 save percentage and 1.19 goals-against average with the Aberdeen Wings.

The following is a list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Demetrios Koumontzis (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

Braden Doyle (D)

Andrius Kulbis-Marino (D)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum.







