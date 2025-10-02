Worcester Railers HC Sign Drew Callin for 2025-26 Season

October 2, 2025

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Drew Callin to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Callin, 30, signs an ECHL contract with the Railers after spending the last four seasons playing for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. Callin began his professional career with the Railers at the end of the 2018-19 season as a free agent signing following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Bentley University. With the Railers, Callin appeared in 92 games over four seasons, recording 45 points (23G, 22A) while being named an alternate captain at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. Drew is the older brother of Railers forward Anthony Callin.

"We are very excited to have Drew this year," Tuzzolino said. "He has the perfect blend of size and skill together that we are looking for. I love the fact that two brothers get a chance to play together. I know that means a lot to them and their family."

"I love the mindset that Drew is coming into the season with. He wants to be a part of something that he can put a stamp on and he is really looking forward to being committed to Worcester one-hundred percent. We really look forward to benefitting from Drew's hockey skills as well as his leadership abilities."

Callin made his AHL debut on December 10th, 2022 prior to signing an AHL contract with Springfield the following week on December 16th 2022, where he would go on to play in 224 games over four seasons with the Thunderbirds. The 6'3", 205lb forward collected 46 points (24G, 22A) to go with 103 penalty minutes across his time in the AHL. Callin was invited to St. Louis Blues training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season where he made his NHL preseason debut on September 26th, 2023 in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

"I'm super excited to be back," Callin said. "This is where it all started for me. To have my brother here and see everybody that's still here from when I started, it's going to be a pretty special year, and I'm really looking forward to it."

"For me, it's towards the end of my career and I wanted to go somewhere that I had pride in putting on the sweater and playing for a team. For my wife and I to stay in this area and to play with my brother, and to be on the team that I first started with, there's a lot of pride and excitement for me to come back here and play. I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans and all the people that have supported the team over the years. It's going be a special year."

The Railers have announced twenty-two players officially signed for the 2025-26 season, as Callin joins TJ Walsh, Ryan Miotto, Cam McDonald, Luke Pavicich, Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, Tyler Kobryn, Anthony Callin, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle, Kabore Dunn, Riley Piercey, Matt DeMelis, Jake Stevens, Kolby Johnson, Ryan Dickinson, Cole Fraser, Cole Donhauser, Tyson Gilmour, Lincoln Hatten, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-second signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

