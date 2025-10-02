Kalamazoo Acquires Forward Colin Bilek, Signs Forward Tyler German to PTO
Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Colin Bilek has been acquired for future considerations from the Maine Mariners, and forward Tyler German has signed a Player Tryout Contract (PTO) with the team for the 2025-26 season.
Bilek (Bee-Lick), 28, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 194-pound, Brighton, MI native entering his fourth professional season. In 2024-25, Bilek finished No. 1 in power-play goals (8) & No. 2 in goals (18), assists (34) and points (52) for the Indy Fuel.
The forward has played for two ECHL teams in his career (Indy, Trois-Rivières), along with suiting up in three AHL games for the Manitoba Moose and the Rockford IceHogs. Bilek started his career with Manitoba (2022-23) before his assignment to the Lions (45 GP, 14g-9a) out of Army (2018-22). In Feb. 2023, Bilek's rights were traded to Rockford, and he was subsequently assigned to Indy.
Across his first three professional seasons, Bilek has amassed 129 points (59g-70a) in 180 ECHL games. Prior to turning pro, Bilek notched 93 points (43g-50a) in 127 games played for Army. The right-shot forward was named team captain twice at Army (2020-21, 2021-22), named second-team NCAA (East) All-American twice (2020-21, 2021-22), and an NCAA (AHA) All-Star twice.
German, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 194-pound, Canton, MI native entering his rookie season. The forward won two NCAA III (WIAC) championships (2022-23, 2023-24) out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, totaling 39 points (14g-25a) in his college career (2021-25).
The right-shot forward notched three goals and six assists last season for the Pointers before joining Pensacola (SPHL) for nine games, charting four assists. German was also selected to the 2021 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament South Division team, where he scored one point in two games.
The K-Wings will open training camp on Oct. 3 and will play two preseason games versus the Toledo Walleye on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Kalamazoo hosts the Walleye (Preseason) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Wings Event Center. The team will host the Season Opener on October 18 at 4:30 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. Click the links to secure your tickets today!
The Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Ticket Package is also BACK for the Home Opener, including four tickets, four K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howie's Voucher.
