Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Forward Jake Elmer

Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed forward Jake Elmer for the 2025-26 season.

Elmer, 26, brings a wealth of professional experience to Greensboro, having skated in the AHL, ECHL, and most recently overseas in Europe. A native of Calgary, Alberta, the 6-foot-1 right winger was originally signed by the New York Rangers as a free agent in 2019 and went on to play in the Rangers organization with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) and Maine Mariners (ECHL). He also logged time with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, and Adirondack Thunder, appearing in over 150 games across four ECHL seasons.

Following his time in North America, Elmer moved to Europe where he spent the past two seasons with the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL). He proved to be a steady offensive contributor overseas, totaling 29 points (13G, 16A) in 48 games during the 2023-24 campaign and continuing his production with Dundee in 2024-25.

"Jake is a skilled forward with proven experience in both the AHL and ECHL," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He understands what it takes to compete at the pro level. He has good speed, offensive instincts, and we expect him to be an important piece of our forward group this season."

The following is a list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Demetrios Koumontzis (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

Braden Doyle (D)

Andrius Kulbis-Marino (D)

Jake Sibell (G)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale.







