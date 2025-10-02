Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club will begin Training Camp on Monday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m. inside Harding Mazzotti Arena presented by Glens Falls Hospital.
Training Camp is open to all fans, free of charge, as the Thunder prepare for two preseason games. The Thunder will visit the Reading Royals on Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m., and host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Season ticket holders have FREE tickets to this game as a part of their package and additional tickets are just $10. For the preseason game, all doors open at 6 p.m.
Date Event Begins Location
Monday, Oct. 6 On-Ice Practice 9:30 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Tuesday, Oct. 7 On-Ice Practice 9:30 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 8 On-Ice Practice 9:30 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Thursday, Oct. 9 On-Ice Practice 9:30 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Friday, Oct. 10 Preseason Game 7:00 p.m. at Reading Santander Arena
Saturday, Oct. 11 Preseason Game 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivieres Harding Mazzotti Arena
Monday, Oct. 13 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Tuesday, Oct. 14 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 15 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Thursday, Oct. 16 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
Friday, Oct. 17 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Harding Mazzotti Arena
After opening the season in Worcester on Sunday, October 19, the Thunder hosts the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the home opener at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday, October 25 at 7 p.m. The first 3,500 fans will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Flag presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Additionally, Harding Mazzotti Arena will giveaway hats, t-shirts, pucks, Thunder jerseys and NHL tickets throughout the game. Fans can also enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first period.
Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
