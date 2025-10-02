Maine Mariners Open Training Camp Sunday

Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - October 2, 2025 - The Maine Mariners announced their schedule for 2025 Training Camp on Thursday. The first on-ice session will be held Sunday, October 5th at Family Ice Center in Falmouth, beginning at 10:40 AM. All practices are open to the public, free of charge.

Below is the practice schedule for the week:

Sunday, Oct. 5 | 10:40 AM - 12:30 PM at Family Ice Center

Monday, Oct. 6 | 9:45 AM - 11:00 AM at University of New England

Tuesday, Oct. 7 | 9:45 AM - 11:00 AM at University of New England

Wednesday, Oct. 8 | 9:45 AM - 11:00 AM at University of New England

Thursday, Oct. 9 | 9:45 AM - 11:00 AM at University of New England

The Mariners and Worcester Railers play their annual preseason home-and-home series starting Friday, October 10th at Worcester Ice Center before the Mariners host on Saturday, October 11th at the Harold Alfond Forum at the University of New England. The puck drops at 6 PM, with doors opening at 5 PM. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Both preseason games will be broadcast (audio only) on the Mariners Radio Network via the Mixlr App or at MarinersofMaine.com/listen.

The Mariners will announce the training camp roster prior to the first practice. The following Mariners forwards are currently attending Providence Bruins training camp: Max Andreev, Robert Cronin, Shawn Element, and Lynden McCallum. Forward Wyllum Deveaux is at Lehigh Valley Phantoms camp and forward Jacob Hudson is at Springfield Thunderbirds camp.

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.