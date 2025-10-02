Goaltender Ollas, Forward Karpa Assigned to Bison

Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - The New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. In an additional transaction, the Hartford Wolf Pack have loaned forward Zakary Karpa to the Bloomington Bison.

Ollas, 23, played 11 games with Bloomington last season before being traded to the Worcester Railers. The Linkoping, Sweden, native posted a 2-7-1 record as a Bison, and registered a 10-9-2 statline with Worcester.

In 33 career ECHL games, the 6-foot-8, 238-pound goaltender has registered a 3.10 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. Ollas was drafted 197th overall by the New York Rangers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Karpa, 23, was selected 191st overall by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound winger spent the last four seasons with Harvard University, serving as team captain for the previous two.

In 117 NCAA Division-I games, Karpa totaled 35 points (16g, 19a) and recorded 26 penalty minutes. In Juniors, he played parts of three seasons in the USHL and amassed 35 points (10g, 25a) in 79 games.

