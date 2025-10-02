Four Gargoyles Players Earn Invites to Chicago Wolves Training Camp

Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that four players under ECHL contracts with the Gargoyles have been invited to take part in the Wolves' 2025-26 American Hockey League training camp.

Forwards Ethan Leyh and Ryan Richardson along with defensemen Braden Doyle and Artyom Borshyov will skate with Chicago as they prepare for their season opener on Oct. 11 against the Iowa Wild. While all four players are signed to play in Greensboro this season, they will have the opportunity to earn a roster spot at the next level with the Gargoyles' AHL affiliate.

Leyh and Doyle recently participated in the Carolina Hurricanes 2025 NHL Rookie Prospect Showcase, where both made a strong impression on the Hurricanes' staff. Doyle played on the Canes' top defensive pair and showcased his composure and puck-moving ability, while Leyh brought his two-way game and faceoff strength to the tournament. Both players now continue their development path with another chance to prove themselves in AHL camp.

"This is an exciting opportunity for these players to skate at the AHL level and test themselves against top competition," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "It speaks to the quality of players we are bringing into Greensboro, and it's a great sign for our affiliation that these guys are getting recognized by both the Hurricanes and Wolves."

The Wolves' training camp is being held at their new practice facility, Rosemont Ice Arena in Rosemont, IL. The camp will include two exhibition games against Rockford (Oct. 2) and Milwaukee (Oct. 4).

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







