Swamp Rabbits and Greenville Water Team up for "Our Water, Our Ice, Our Stomping Ground" Campaign

Published on October 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced in conjunction with Greenville Water the "Our Water, Our Ice, Our Stomping Ground" campaign.

The community partners are teaming up to create the most unique home ice advantage in the ECHL. For Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, on Friday, October 17th, the Swamp Rabbits and Greenville Water encourage Swamp Rabbits fans to bring water from the local sources of Greenville Water where we work, live, and play every day to our pregame party on the Furman Plaza. Fans can then deposit their water in specially designed barrels and, from there, staff at Bon Secours Wellness Arena will filter it and put it in circulation to resurface the ice throughout the 2025-26 ECHL Season.

"We are proud to partner with Greenville Water, and this is an exciting, unique way for us to celebrate a valuable community partnership," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "As a community-organization first, our purpose is consistently rooted in bringing community entities, businesses and individuals together, in unity and collaboration of what makes Greenville a tremendous place to call home. With the community's support, and Greenville Water's resources, we are thrilled to launch 'Our Water, Our Ice, Our Stomping Ground.'"

"Greenville Water is proud to partner with the Swamp Rabbits on a campaign that truly brings our community together," said Jeff Boss, CEO of Greenville Water. "'Our Water, Our Ice, Our Stomping Ground' celebrates the fact that clean, reliable water is at the heart of every great moment, from everyday life in Greenville to the excitement on the ice. Just as our teams work behind the scenes to keep water flowing, the Swamp Rabbits bring energy and passion to the rink. Together, we're creating a home ice advantage that belongs to all of Greenville."

The Swamp Rabbits begin their 16th season in the Upstate on Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, on October 17th against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm EST.







