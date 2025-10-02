Stingrays Continue to Serve Lowcountry Community in Offseason

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, continued to display their commitment to service throughout the Lowcountry community this offseason. The Stingrays organization has volunteered for over 180 hours since the end of last season at various community events, non-profit organizations, charity drives and youth programs.

"The Stingrays organization has been a proud part of the Lowcountry community for the past 32 years," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. "Giving back has always been both encouraged and expected from our players and front office staff, and we take that responsibility seriously."

The Stingrays front office multiple times this summer cooked and provided meals for families in need. On July 18, the Stingrays and partner, Blanton & Sons, cooked meals for families at the Ronald McDonald House Charleston as part of their Meals that Heal program, providing meals to families taking care of their sick children. The Stingrays also prepared meals for families facing critical health conditions at the Amor Healing Kitchen.

The organization continues to help youth programs in the Lowcountry including spending time at Be A Mentor, playing floor hockey with kids and teaching them the fundamentals of the sport, reading to kids and aiding the Teachers' Supply Closet, making sure teachers have the proper materials for their classrooms.

The Stingrays have also supported foundations and non-profits like the Charleston Habitat For Humanity, spending multiple weeks helping renovate and restore a house and the Landon Strong Foundation, helping raise money at a car wash for the foundation. Stingrays Community Relations Manager, Sara Shamlin, spearheaded the organization's efforts in the community.

"Community is at the heart of the Stingrays organization," Shamlin said. "That commitment continues long after the season ends. Our front office plays a vital role in making a positive impact, and we're proud to give back to the community that supports us so wholeheartedly."

"She continues to do an outstanding job leading our community initiatives, which reach a wide range of local schools, nonprofits, and other organizations that have become valued partners over the years," Concannon added.

Now with the season approaching, the Stingrays front office and players will continue to give back to the Lowcountry community in a variety of ways. The team has also introduced a Stingrays branded van for people to see out in the community as the organization reconnects with longtime partners and builds relationships with new organizations.

"We can't wait to continue making a positive impact across the Greater Charleston area," Concannon said.

