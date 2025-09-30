Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward Andrius Kulbis-Marino

Published on September 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino for the 2025-26 season.

Kulbis-Marino, 25, joins the Gargoyles after beginning his professional career late last season with the Utah Grizzlies, where he appeared in three games following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-1, right-shot defenseman spent his graduate season at Long Island University, recording 10 points (3G, 7A) in 34 games while adding 42 blocked shots and a +6 rating.

A native of Methuen, Massachusetts, Kulbis-Marino previously played four years at Sacred Heart University in Atlantic Hockey. He skated in 108 career games for the Pioneers and was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team three times. Over his NCAA career, he totaled 142 games played, 6 goals, 17 assists, and 23 points between Sacred Heart and LIU.

"Andrius came into Utah last year and got a taste of the pro game," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "Now he is ready to take the next step in Greensboro. He is a steady right-shot defenseman who plays with poise, makes smart decisions, and brings a compete level that will fit right into the identity we are building."

Kulbis-Marino adds to the list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Demetrios Koumontzis (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

Braden Doyle (D)

Andrius Kulbis-Marino (D)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.