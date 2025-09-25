Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward Gabe Blanchard

Published on September 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Gabe Blanchard for the 2025-26 season.

Blanchard, 24, comes to Greensboro after completing his collegiate career at Sacred Heart University, where he appeared in 38 games during the 2024-25 season and recorded six assists from the blue line. Prior to joining the Pioneers, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound defenseman spent three seasons at UMass Lowell, suiting up in 71 games for the River Hawks. His best year came in 2022-23 when he posted five points (2G, 3A) across 34 games in Hockey East competition.

A native of East Aurora, New York, Blanchard also played three seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, serving as an alternate captain in his final year. He appeared in 93 USHL games, collecting 23 points (9G, 14A) while developing into a steady, two-way presence on the back end. Before juniors, he played prep hockey at Trinity-Pawling School, helping the program capture a Founders League title.

"I'm excited to join the Gargoyles for their inaugural season and help set the tone from the start," said Blanchard. "I've heard nothing but great things about Greensboro and the community. I can't wait to meet the guys and be part of what's being built."

"Gabe is a reliable defenseman who takes pride in playing hard in his own end," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He makes a good first pass, competes every shift, and brings leadership qualities that will help us set the right tone in year one. He understands what it takes to build a foundation, and that is exactly the type of player we want here in Greensboro."

Blanchard adds to the list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







