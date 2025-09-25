Cincinnati Jr. Cyclones to Host over 600 Women's Hockey Players in Annual Queen City Showdown

Published on September 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Jr. Cyclones today announced that the youth organization will host the annual Queen City Showdown. The annual women's hockey tournament comprises over 47 teams and 600+ hockey players and will take place on Sept. 26-28, 2025.

Games will take place at Heritage Bank Center, Queen City Sportsplex, and Northlands Ice Center as a part of the tournament. Teams from all over Ohio and the United States will travel to Cincinnati for one of the largest women's hockey tournaments in the area. Teams span from 6-19 years of age and the Cincinnati Jr. Cyclones boast seven teams that will participate in the tournament.

"We are very excited to welcome so many talented women's hockey teams to Cincinnati for the Queen City Showdown," said Jr. Cyclones Director of Hockey Operations Frank Banham. "The tournament is always such a fun event, and we are thrilled to showcase the growth and skill of women's hockey here in Cincinnati "We would also like to thank Megan Sparks, Kurtis Lindemann, and all of our dedicated volunteers for the countless hours they've given to help make this event the continued success that it is."

The Jr. Cyclones remain committed to building one of the best hockey programs in Ohio. Now in its fifth edition, the Queen City Showdown has a record eight divisions and 19 organizations taking part in the tournament. In addition, the Queen City Showdown is a USA Hockey sanctioned tournament.

