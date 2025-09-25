Greensboro Gargoyles Sign Rookie Forward Braden Doyle

Published on September 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Braden Doyle for the 2025-26 season.

Doyle, 24, joins the Gargoyles following a collegiate career that included time at Boston University, Northeastern, and Niagara. He capped off his senior year at Niagara in 2024-25 by appearing in all 37 games, recording 10 points (1G, 9A) and blocking a team-high 39 shots while maintaining a +4 rating. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound defenseman also contributed a power play goal in a tie against Holy Cross and played a key role on the Purple Eagles' blue line.

A native of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Doyle was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He was invited to the Carolina Hurricanes Rookie Camp in 2025 and earned a spot on the Canes' top defensive pairing during the Prospects Showcase, impressing coaches with his calm decision-making and ability to move the puck under pressure.

"Braden showed a lot of composure at the Hurricanes Rookie Camp and Prospects Showcase," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "He has a calmness with the puck, makes smart first passes, and has the vision to set up plays from the back end. That ability to break the puck out under pressure is something that really stood out, and it will be a big asset for us this season."

Doyle adds to the list of players the Gargoyles have signed for the 2025-26 season:

Logan Nelson (F)

Luke Mylymok (F)

Wade Murphy (F)

Patrick Newell (F)

Anthony Rinaldi (F)

Colton Leiter (D)

Ethan Leyh (F)

Ryan Richardson (F)

Zach Faremouth (F)

Jordan Biro (F)

Artyom Borshyov (D)

Gabe Blanchard (D)

The Gargoyles begin their inaugural season on October 18th & 19th when they play host to the Jacksonville Icemen at First Horizon Coliseum. Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale. Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com for more information.







