Rush Announce Training Camp Schedule Change, Intrasquad Scrimmage Date

Published on September 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today two schedule updates for 2025 Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill. Training Camp is open to the public and free to attend.

The first day of Training Camp has been moved to Saturday, October 4th at The Monument Ice Arena. As with all other morning practices, arena doors will open at 10:15 a.m.

The Rush's annual intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday, October 11th at 3:00 p.m. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. The game will consist of two 25-minute periods with a shootout at the end. Concession stands will be open, and season ticket holders will be able to pick up their passes for the year.

All Training Camp activities will take place at The Monument Ice Arena.

2025-26 Rapid City Rush single-game tickets, mini plans, and season tickets are on sale now! The Rush kick off year 18 in the Black Hills on Friday, October 24th. Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







