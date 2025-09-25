Mitch Wahl Re-Joins Steelheads for First Time Since 2013-14 Season

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Mitch Wahl to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Wahl, 35, played for the Steelheads during the 2013-14 season where he finished second on the club with 56 points (17G, 39A) while leading the team with 160 penalty minutes in 65 games. He has spent the last 10 seasons playing overseas most recently in Germany last year where he helped Dresdner Eislöwen to a DEL2 league championship. During his tenure in Europe, his highlights also include an EBEL championship with EC-KAC during the 2018-19 season, leading the EBEL in penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season as a member of HC Inssbruck, and producing a HockeyAllsvenskan league high 27 goals during the 2015-16 season as a member of IK Oskarshamn.

The Seal Beach, CA native enters his 16th professional having played parts of four seasons in the ECHL from 2011-15 accumulating 214 points (71G, 143A) in 201 games spending time with Utah (2011-13), Idaho (2013-14), and Florida (2014-15). He was named to the ECHL All-Star Game during the 2012-13 season where he served as an alternate captain for the Utah Grizzlies.

The 6-foot, 205lb forward was selected in the second round (48th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames. He went on to play parts of five seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2010-14 skating in 71 games registering 19 points (6G, 13A) spending time with Abbotsford (2010-12, 12-13) Hamilton (2011-12), Adirondack (2012-13), and Utica (2013-14).

Prior to professional hockey, he played three full seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2006-09 with the Spokane Chiefs notching 284 points (98G, 186A) in 271 games. He helped the Chiefs capture the CHL Memorial Cup in 2008 and was named to the WHL (West) First All-Star Team during the 2009-10 season.

The Idaho Steelheads kick-off their 28th on ice season October 17th at Tahoe and will host the Utah Grizzlies on October 24th for their home opener.







