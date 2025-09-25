Solar Bears Add All-Star Forward Alex Tonge for 2025-26 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of former ECHL all-star forward Alex Tonge (TAHNJ) to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Tonge, 30, returns to North America after spending his last three professional seasons overseas, most recently with the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL). In 10 games last season, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward scored nine points (4g-5a) and four penalty minutes. He added six points (3g-3a) in seven playoff games for the Stars, as well.

The Kingston, Ontario native also appeared in 75 games in the German DEL2 from 2022-2024 leading Heilbronner Falken in scoring during the 2022-23 season with 59 points, the fourth most in the entire league. Tonge tallied 23 points in 21 games for EV Landshut during the 2023-24 season while splitting time in the Swedish HockeyAllswenskan with Nybro Vikings. Tonge last appeared in the ECHL during the 2021-22 season with the Norfolk Admirals, leading them in scoring with 66 points (23g-38a) in 66 games, and earned himself an ECHL all-star bid. In three ECHL seasons spanning 118 regular season games with Florida, Adirondack and Norfolk, Tonge has scored 104 points (45g-59a).

Tonge is also a part of ECHL history, scoring the second of the two fastest goals scored by one team in ECHL history when he and Noah Carson scored two seconds apart in the third period of a game between the Norfolk Admirals and Reading Royals on March 26, 2022.

Prior to his professional career, Tonge played four seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University (2015-2019) scoring 138 points (56g-82a) in 146 games and is ranked fourth all-time in program scoring. In his senior season (2018-19), Tonge led the Pioneers in scoring with 39 points and received All-AHA Second Team honors.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Peter Laviolette III, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius, Keanan Stewart, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN: Nick Anderson, J.C. Brassard, Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer, Cody Schiavon

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies, Ethan Langenegger







