Chris Harpur Recalled by the Syracuse Crunch
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Chris Harpur from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Harpur, 29, has appeared in 10 games this season with Orlando, posting three assists and a plus-1 rating. In 164 ECHL games, the Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario native has scored 36 points (7g-29a) and earned 134 penalty minutes. In 36 career games with the Crunch over three seasons, Harpur tallied nine assists and 20 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in June of 2025.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. He set the program record for most games played in school history, while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025
- Chris Harpur Recalled by the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Costantini, Savage & Ratzlaff Head to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rego Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 12, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview:Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Bears for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Florida Everblades
- Forward Jalen Luypen Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Martin & Van Wyhe Score Twice as Icemen Top Ghost Pirates 6-5 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall in the Series Opener with the Rush - Allen Americans
- Rush Blitz Allen, Score Seven Goals for Fourth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.