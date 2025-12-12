Blades Host Bears for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Jesse Lansdell vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena for a two-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears, their first meeting since early in the season, with the matchup also featuring the annual Teddy Bear Toss at 7:30 p.m.

In the Blades' last series against the Solar Bears back in October, Florida took two of three games, holding Orlando to just one goal in each win and erupted for five third-period goals to close out the series. Will Cranley pitched a 20-save shutout on November 24 in the Everblades most recent win, a 4-0 win. Riding a five-game winning streak, the Blades enter the series atop the South Division, holding a two-point lead over the Atlanta Gladiators, while Orlando sits at the bottom of the division with 14 points to Florida's 32.

Florida's top forward is Anthony Romano with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists), followed by Reid Duke with 16, though Duke missed the Admirals series and will remain out against Orlando. In that Admirals series, Kyle Betts surged up the scoring chart with eight goals. On the Blades' blue line, four defensemen are tied with nine points each: Gianfranco Cassaro, Sean Allen, Zach Berzolla, and Jordan Sambrook. Spencer Kersten leads Orlando with 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists), while Tony Follmer paces the Solar Bears' blue line with 9 points (1 goal, 5 assists).

The Blades enter the series with a strong 77 goals for and just 46 against, while Orlando sits at 50 goals scored and 69 allowed. Florida carries an 82% penalty kill (67/76) and an 18% power play (13/74). Orlando's penalty kill sits at 79% (56/72), but their 21% power play (14/67) ranks sixth in the league, topping Florida in that category.

Last season, Logan Lambdin scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Florida Everblades.

