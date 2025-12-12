Forward Jalen Luypen Signs PTO with Hershey

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jalen Luypen has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Hershey Bears.

Luypen, 23, has skated in 20 games this season for South Carolina and has 25 points (11g, 14a). His 25 points lead the Stingrays and are tied for third most in the ECHL while his 11 goals are tied for second in the league.

The Kelowna, British Columbia native has two four-point games this season, including Wednesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears where he had a goal and three assists.

The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward signed with South Carolina on September 8 after spending a majority of the last two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition to his time in Rockford, Luypen also played in five games last season with the Indy Fuel, logging three points (1g, 2a).

Originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Luypen broke into professional hockey during the 2022-23 season appearing in the Calder Cup Playoffs for Rockford following five seasons in the Western Hockey League. In his AHL career, Luypen has skated in 120 games tallying 34 points (12g, 22a).

