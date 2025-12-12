Grizzlies Gameday: Atlanta at Utah - December 12, 2025

Atlanta Gladiators (15-5, 30 points, .750 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (9-11-2, 20 points, .455 point %)

Date: December 12, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14309245-2025-atlanta-gladiators-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: December 13, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Gladiators. It's the fourth meeting this season between the clubs. Atlanta won 3-2 in overtime on October 18th and Atlanta won 4-1 on October 19th. Atlanta won at Utah 6-3 on December 10th. Utah has a power play goal in 13 of their last 16 games. Utah's penalty kill is 15 for 15 in their last 4 games. The Grizzlies have been a high volume shot team lately as they have 251 shots on goal in their last 7 games (35,8 per game). Reed Lebster leads Utah with 10 goals and 4 game winning goals this season. Danny Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies with 20 points. Each of Utah's last 3 games have had a 6-3 final score.

Who's Been Hot Lately

Danny Dzhaniyev has 3 straight 2 assist games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 20 points (5g, 15a). Griffin Ness also has 3 straight 2 point games (2g, 4a). Ness has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 5 games. Christian Felton (1g, 2a) has a current 3 game point streak. Luke Manning has 3 assists in his last 2 games. Jack Ricketts (3g, 6a) has 9 points in his last 7 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is tied for the league lead with 4 game winning goals. Danny Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies with 20 points (5g, 15a). Dzhaniyev leads all rookies with 15 assists and is tied for the league lead among rookies with 7 power play assists. Dzhaniyev is second among first year pros with 69 shots. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is third among rookies with 6 power play assists. Jack Ricketts is tied for 8th among rookies with 16 points (8g, 8a).

Games vs Atlanta This Season

Utah is 0-1-1 vs Atlanta this season. It's the third of five meetings between the clubs. Christian Felton has 2 goals in 3 games vs Atlanta.

October 18, 2025 - Utah 2 Atlanta 3 (Overtime) - Ty Voit and Jack Ricketts scored goals. Atlanta outshot Utah 36 to 22. Dylan Wells saved 33 of 36 in net for Utah. Atlanta got two goals from Anthony Firriolo and an OT game winner from Louis Boudon

October 19, 2025 - Utah 1 Atlanta 4 - Christian Felton scored his first pro goal for Utah 17:58 into the second period. Atlanta outshot Utah 39 to 18. Colby Enns led Utah with 4 shots. Tyler Gratton got an assist for his first point as a Grizzly.

December 10, 2025 - Atlanta 6 Utah 3 - Christian Felton, Evan Friesen and Luc Salem each scored a goal for Utah. Grizzlies outshot the Gladiators 31 to 15. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Danny Dzhaniyev and Griffin Ness each had 2 assists. Atlanta was led by Isak Walthers, who had 2 goals and 1 assist.

December 12, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

December 13, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss.

Games Next Week

Friday, December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 2:05 pm. BOK Center.

All Times Mountain.

Player Notes

Maxim Barbashev has 2 assists in 6 games with Utah this season.

Reilly Connors made his Grizzlies 2025-26 debut on December 10 and had 2 shots on goal. Connors scored 2 goals in 8 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season.

Danny Dzhaniyev leads all league rookies with 20 points (5g, 15a). Dzhaniyev has 3 straight 2 assist games. Dzhaniyev is second among rookies with 74 shots. Dzhaniyev has a point in 10 of his last 12 games. Dzhaniyev has 3 or more shots in 10 of his last 13 games. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 6 multiple point games and he has 2 points in each of his last 3 games. Dzhaniyev has 7 assists in his last 4 games. Danny has 6 power play assists.

Colby Enns has 2 goals and 1 assist in his last 5 games.

Christian Felton was a +3 on December 6 at Allen. Felton has a point in 3 straight games (1g, 2a).

Christophe Fillion scored his first professional goal on November 22 at Tulsa. It turned out to be a game winner. Fillion has 2 goals in 9 games for Utah. Fillion is 2 for 7 shooting this season.

Evan Friesen has 3 goals and 3 assists in 22 games this season. Friesen scored shorthanded in the second period on December 10 vs Atlanta.

Cooper Gay made his Grizzlies debut on December 10 vs Atlanta. Gay had 3 shots on goal. Gay played in 2 games with Colorado (AHL) last season and had 1 goal.

John Gelatt has 3 goals and 3 assists in 22 games this season.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 8 games. Gratton has a point in 10 of 16 games this season. Gratton has 8 points (3g, 5a) in 8 games in November. Gratton has missed the last 6 games with an upper body injury.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 6 power play assists and leads Utah defensemen with 11 assists. AHB has an assist in 5 of his last 9 games. AHB scored his first pro goal at Allen on December 6.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 10 goals. Lebster leads Utah with 4 game winning goals.

Luke Manning was a +4 from November 7-21. Manning has 20 shots on goal in his last 5 games. Manning has 3 assists in his last 2 games.

Griffin Ness has scored 4 goals in the last 3 Saturday games. Ness has 5 goals in his last 8 games. Ness has 5 multiple point games this season and has 2 points in each of his last 3 games (2g, 4a).

Jack Ricketts has 11 points (4g, 7a) in his last 9 games. Ricketts has a point in 8 of his last 10 games. Ricketts had 4 points (1g, 3a) on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his first multiple point game of his pro career. Ricketts has 34 shots on goal in his last 11 games. Ricketts has a 17.4 shooting percentage (8 for 46). Ricketts has scored the first goal in a game twice this season. Ricketts is tied for 5th among rookies with 16 points (8g, 8a). Ricketts missed the December 10 game vs Atlanta.

Luc Salem has 1 goal and 4 assists in 21 games this season. Salem scored a power play goal on December 10.

Neil Shea has a point in 10 of his last 12 games. Shea has a goal in 5 of his last 11 games with Utah. Shea missed Utah's game on December 10 with a lower body injury. Shea has a point in 12 of 17 games this season. Shea has 27 shots on goal in his last 6 games. Shea has 55 shots on goal in 17 games.

Stepan Timofeyev scored 2 goals and 1 assist at Allen on December 6. He has 5 goals and 6 assists in 15 games with Utah.

Saige Weinstein scored his first professional point with an assist on November 22 at Tulsa.

Dylan Wells leads Utah with 5 wins this season.

Avery Winslow has appeared in 7 games this season.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 13 of their last 16 games. Utah is 6-4-1 when scoring first and 6-0-1 when leading after two periods. Utah is 5-6-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 7-5-1 on the road. Utah is 9-2-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods. There are 8 players who have scored their first pro goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Christophe Fillion, John Gelatt, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Connor Kelley, Jack Ricketts). Utah is 8- 4 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah is 6th in the league in shots per game (31.86). Utah has 251 shots on goal in their last 7 games (35.8 per game).

Recent Transactions

December 10 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser, forwards Reilly Connors and Cooper Gay were reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 10 - Grizzlies Acquire defenseman Robbie Stucker in a trade with Reading for Ty Voit.

December 9 - Grizzlies release defenseman Kabore Dunn and Forward Adam Berg.

December 6 - Grizzlies sign Forward Daniel Amesbury.

December 5 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser and Defenseman Connor Kelley were each recalled to Colorado (AHL).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 9-11-2

Home record: 2-6-1

Road record: 7-5-1

Win percentage: .455

Standings Points: 20

Last 10: 4-6

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied 15th) Goals for: 66

Goals against per game: 3.32 (22nd) Goals Against: 73

Shots per game: 31.86 (6th) Total Shots: 701

Shots against per game: 30.45 (17th) Total Shots: 670

Power Play: 16 for 87- 18.4 % (12th)

Penalty Kill: 60 for 72 - 83.3 % (12th)

Penalty Minutes: 224. 10.18 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 6-4-1.

Opponent Scores First: 3-7-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 3-2-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,565.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (10)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (15)

Points: Dzhaniyev (20)

Plus/Minus: Dzhaniyev/Enns/Luke LaMaster/Mick Messner (+1)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Dzhaniyev (7)

Power Play Goals: Neil Shea/Stepan Timofeyev (3)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (7)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (74)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (17.4 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (4)

Wins: Dylan Wells (5)

Save %: Keyser (.914)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.41)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Christian Felton, Evan Friesen, Luc Salem (1)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (4) Ness (3) Luke Manning (2) Neil Shea (1)

Points (2 or more): Dzhaniyev (4) Felton, Ness (3)

Multiple Point Games

Danny Dzhaniyev - 6

Griffin Ness - 5

Tyler Gratton, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Reed Lebster, Stepan Timofeyev - 3

Luke Manning, Garrett Pyke - 2

Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea - 1







