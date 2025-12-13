Heartlanders Clipped at Home, 4-2
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye, 4-2, Friday at Xtream Arena. Toledo scored four unanswered goals, including three goals in the third period, to overcome a 2-0 Heartlanders lead. Nolan Lalonde made 25 saves on 27 shots for Toledo in the victory. Riley Mercer made 31 saves on 35 shots in defeat.
Matt Sop opened the scoring with 47 seconds remaining in the first period, sending Iowa to intermission with a 1-0 lead. Keltie Jeri-Leon added a tally for the Heartlanders with a snipe from the top of the right circle, giving Iowa a 2-0 lead at 9:52 of the second period.
Toledo answered back with a goal from Denis Smirnov with 2:29 remaining in the second. The Walleye tied the game with a goal from Brandon Hawkins, netting a quick one 29 seconds into the third period. Hawkins found the back of the net again three minutes later, giving the Walleye the lead for the first time. Tanner Kelly scored Toledo's final goal of the night at 11:59 of the third period.
The Heartlanders are back in action against the Walleye Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for Teddy Bear Toss, presented by One Source Handling.
