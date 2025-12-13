Allen Responds, Shuts out Rush to Even Series

(RAPID CITY, SD)- Marco Costantini made 30 saves as the Allen Americans (9-9-3) blanked the Rapid City Rush (11-10-2), 4-0, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Following a 7-3 Rapid City victory yesterday, both sides looked like different teams in game two. Allen started strong with a goal just 1:29 in, then another halfway through the first period. The Americans added one more in the second, and an empty-netter in the third.

Despite 30 shots on goal- including 12 in the third period- and four power plays, the Rush could not break through Costantini, who notched his second ECHL shutout and improved to 3-0-1 against Rapid City this season.

This is the third shutout the Rush have suffered this season. Despite the loss, Rapid City is 6-2 in their last eight games and has an opportunity to win their third consecutive series.

The Rush play the rubber match against Allen tomorrow afternoon. It is Teddy Bear Toss at The Monument Ice Arena.

Next game: Saturday, December 13 vs. Allen. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

